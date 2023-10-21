The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (6-0) and the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in a clash of ACC foes.

Florida State has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (seventh-best with 42.2 points per game) and scoring defense (22nd-best with 18.3 points allowed per game) this year. Duke ranks 51st in the FBS with 31.2 points per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks fourth-best by giving up only 9.8 points per game.

Florida State vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Florida State vs. Duke Key Statistics

Florida State Duke 447.7 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387 (95th) 363 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.5 (10th) 177.3 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.5 (20th) 270.3 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.5 (112th) 3 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (22nd) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has racked up 1,472 yards (245.3 ypg) on 116-of-182 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 114 rushing yards (19 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Trey Benson, has carried the ball 67 times for 493 yards (82.2 per game), scoring six times. He's also caught 10 passes for 99 yards.

This season, Lawrance Toafili has carried the ball 32 times for 228 yards (38 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 92 yards through the air.

Keon Coleman has hauled in 29 receptions for 418 yards (69.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Johnny Wilson has caught 20 passes for 357 yards (59.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaheim Bell has hauled in 14 grabs for 238 yards, an average of 39.7 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has thrown for 912 yards (152 ypg) to lead Duke, completing 62.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 326 yards (54.3 ypg) on 47 carries with four touchdowns.

Jordan Waters has rushed 65 times for 426 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun paces his squad with 368 receiving yards on 24 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jordan Moore has caught 25 passes and compiled 322 receiving yards (53.7 per game) with three touchdowns.

Sahmir Hagans' 20 targets have resulted in 14 catches for 125 yards.

