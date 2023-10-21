Will Bowen Byram Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on October 21?
Will Bowen Byram light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Bowen Byram score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a goal)
Byram stats and insights
- Byram is yet to score through four games this season.
- He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
- Byram has no points on the power play.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (4.8 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.4 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
