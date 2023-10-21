The Colorado Avalanche (4-0) host the Carolina Hurricanes (3-2) at Ball Arena on Saturday, October 21 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO. The Avalanche have won four straight games.

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will take home the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final tally of Avalanche 5, Hurricanes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-135)

Avalanche vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche had a 51-24-7 record overall, with a 15-8-23 record in contests that required overtime, last season.

Colorado picked up 39 points (17-10-5) in the 32 games it played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the eight times last season the Avalanche ended a game with only one goal, they had a 2-3-3 record, picking up seven points.

Colorado scored exactly two goals in 16 games last season (3-11-2 record, eight points).

The Avalanche scored more than two goals in 60 games (48-9-3, 99 points).

In the 37 games when Colorado recorded a lone power-play goal, it had a 23-11-3 record (49 points).

In games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado was 34-13-4 (72 points).

The Avalanche's opponent had more shots in 34 games last season. The Avalanche went 17-14-3 in those matchups (37 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 8th 33.3 Shots 34.8 3rd 14th 31 Shots Allowed 26 1st 6th 24.52% Power Play % 19.76% 20th 17th 79.03% Penalty Kill % 84.38% 2nd

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

