How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Hurricanes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche will host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, October 21, with the Avalanche victorious in four straight games.
Check out the Avalanche-Hurricanes game on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Avalanche vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Avalanche were one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.
- The Avalanche's 274 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 10th in the NHL.
- Their +51 goal differential was eighth-best in the league.
- The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche put up last season (on 261 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.
- The Avalanche's 24.52% power-play conversion rate was sixth-best in the league.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|71
|42
|69
|111
|47
|43
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|82
|55
|50
|105
|45
|61
|49%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|64
|21
|30
|51
|12
|26
|17.4%
|Devon Toews
|80
|7
|43
|50
|39
|45
|-
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes' total of 24 goals allowed (4.8 per game) is 32nd in the league.
- With 23 goals (4.6 per game), the Hurricanes have the league's No. 1 offense.
- On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 21 goals (4.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 4.6 goals per game (23 total) during that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brady Skjei
|5
|1
|5
|6
|2
|2
|-
|Seth Jarvis
|5
|4
|2
|6
|1
|5
|85.7%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|5
|2
|3
|5
|4
|5
|45.6%
|Martin Necas
|5
|2
|3
|5
|2
|1
|56.2%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|5
|4
|1
|5
|1
|2
|51.4%
