Artturi Lehkonen will be among those in action Saturday when his Colorado Avalanche meet the Carolina Hurricanes at Ball Arena. Thinking about a wager on Lehkonen in the Avalanche-Hurricanes game? Use our stats and information below.

Artturi Lehkonen vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Lehkonen Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Lehkonen has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 18:55 on the ice per game.

In one of four games this year, Lehkonen has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Lehkonen has registered a point twice this season in four games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Lehkonen has had an assist in one of four games this season.

The implied probability that Lehkonen hits the over on his points prop total is 55.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lehkonen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Lehkonen Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (4.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 4 Games 2 2 Points 2 1 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

