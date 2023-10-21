Can we count on Andrew Cogliano finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche face off with the Carolina Hurricanes at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a goal)

Cogliano 2022-23 stats and insights

In 10 of 79 games last season, Cogliano scored -- but just one goal each time.

Cogliano produced zero points on the power play last season.

He posted an 11.8% shooting percentage, taking 1.0 shots per game.

Hurricanes 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Hurricanes were one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes secured nine shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

