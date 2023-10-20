High school football is happening this week in Wyandotte County, Kansas, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • McPherson County
  • Johnson County
  • Clay County
  • Ellis County
  • Shawnee County
  • Reno County
  • Norton County

    • Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Turner High School at Lansing High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Lansing, KS
    • Conference: United Kansas
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Piper High School at Seaman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Topeka, KS
    • Conference: United Kansas
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Washington High School at Highland Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Topeka, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bishop Ward High School at Osawatomie High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Osawatomie, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.