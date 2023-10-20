Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wyandotte County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Wyandotte County, Kansas, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Turner High School at Lansing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Lansing, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piper High School at Seaman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington High School at Highland Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Ward High School at Osawatomie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Osawatomie, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.