The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Washington County, Kansas this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Norton County
  • Reno County
  • McPherson County
  • Johnson County
  • Clay County
  • Shawnee County

    • Washington County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Frankfort High School at Hanover High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Hanover, KS
    • Conference: Twin Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.