Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Wallace County, Kansas this week? We have you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Marion County
  • Reno County
  • Osborne County
  • Atchison County
  • Norton County
  • Shawnee County
  • Russell County
  • Saline County
  • Butler County
  • McPherson County

    • Wallace County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Weskan High School at Pawnee Heights High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Rozel, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.