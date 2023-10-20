High school football is happening this week in Wabaunsee County, Kansas, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Brown County
  • Atchison County
  • Saline County
  • Norton County
  • Marion County
  • Clay County
  • Shawnee County
  • Reno County
  • Russell County
  • Wyandotte County

    • Wabaunsee County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Jefferson County North High School at Mission Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Eskridge, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.