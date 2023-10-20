Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Sumner County, Kansas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

    • Sumner County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Oxford High School at Attica High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Attica, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Belle Plaine High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Belle Plaine, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rose Hill High School at Wellington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Wellington, KS
    • Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mulvane High School at Circle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Towanda, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

