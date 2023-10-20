Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Sumner County, Kansas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Sumner County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Oxford High School at Attica High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Attica, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Belle Plaine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Belle Plaine, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rose Hill High School at Wellington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Wellington, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mulvane High School at Circle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Towanda, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
