Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saline County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Saline County, Kansas this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Saline County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Lincoln Jr-Sr High School at Ell-Saline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Brookville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arkansas City High School at Salina Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Salina, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salina South High School at Maize South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
