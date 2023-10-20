Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pottawatomie County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Pottawatomie County, Kansas has high school football games on the calendar this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Pottawatomie County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Jackson Heights High School at Onaga High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Onaga, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wamego High School at Abilene High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Abilene, KS
- Conference: North Central Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Concordia High School at Rock Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: St George, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
