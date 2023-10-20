Pottawatomie County, Kansas has high school football games on the calendar this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Reno County
  • Johnson County
  • Russell County
  • Saline County
  • Wyandotte County
  • Cowley County
  • Ness County
  • McPherson County
  • Washington County
  • Marion County

    • Pottawatomie County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Jackson Heights High School at Onaga High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Onaga, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wamego High School at Abilene High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Abilene, KS
    • Conference: North Central Kansas
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Concordia High School at Rock Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: St George, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.