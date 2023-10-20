Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Pawnee County, Kansas this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Pawnee County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Weskan High School at Pawnee Heights High School