Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Montgomery County, Kansas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Montgomery County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Independence High School - Independence at El Dorado High School