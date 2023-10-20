Miami County, Kansas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.

    • Miami County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Paola High School at Eudora High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Eudora, KS
    • Conference: Frontier
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bishop Ward High School at Osawatomie High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Osawatomie, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

