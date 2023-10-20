Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Miami County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miami County, Kansas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Miami County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Paola High School at Eudora High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Eudora, KS
- Conference: Frontier
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Ward High School at Osawatomie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Osawatomie, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.