Miami County, Kansas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Miami County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Paola High School at Eudora High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Eudora, KS

Eudora, KS Conference: Frontier

Frontier How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Ward High School at Osawatomie High School