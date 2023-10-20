In Marshall County, Kansas, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to stream them is available here.

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Marshall County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Frankfort High School at Hanover High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20

6:45 PM CT on October 20 Location: Hanover, KS

Hanover, KS Conference: Twin Valley

Twin Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Smith Center High School at Valley Heights High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Blue Rapids, KS

Blue Rapids, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Axtell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Axtell, KS

Axtell, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Clay Center Community High School at Marysville High School