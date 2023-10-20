Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Marshall County, Kansas, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Marshall County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Frankfort High School at Hanover High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Hanover, KS
- Conference: Twin Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smith Center High School at Valley Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Blue Rapids, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Axtell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Axtell, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clay Center Community High School at Marysville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Marysville, KS
- Conference: North Central Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
