Is there high school football on the docket this week in Lincoln County, Kansas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Lincoln County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Lincoln Jr-Sr High School at Ell-Saline High School