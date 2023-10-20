Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kingman County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Kingman County, Kansas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Kingman High School at Garden Plain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Garden Plain, KS
- Conference: Central Plains
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Christian School at Norwich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Norwich, KS
- Conference: Heart of the Plains
- How to Stream: Watch Here
