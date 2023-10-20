Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kearny County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Kearny County, Kansas this week, we've got the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Kearny County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Deerfield High School at Ingalls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Ingalls, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.