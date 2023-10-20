Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harper County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Harper County, Kansas this week? We have you covered here.
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Harper County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Oxford High School at Attica High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Attica, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
