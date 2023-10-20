Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ford County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Ford County, Kansas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Ford County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Sublette High School at Spearville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Spearville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.