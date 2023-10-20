Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cowley County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If you live in Cowley County, Kansas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Cowley County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Arkansas City High School at Salina Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Salina, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
