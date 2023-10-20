Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Comanche County, Kansas this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Washington County
  • Clay County
  • Norton County
  • McPherson County
  • Montgomery County
  • Atchison County
  • Saline County
  • Marshall County
  • Ness County
  • Russell County

    • Comanche County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    South Central High School at St. John High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: St. John, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.