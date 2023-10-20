Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Butler County, Kansas is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Butler County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Andover Central High School at Valley Center High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Valley Center, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Independence High School - Independence at El Dorado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: El Dorado, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hutchinson High School at Andover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Andover, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rose Hill High School at Wellington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Wellington, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mulvane High School at Circle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Towanda, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.