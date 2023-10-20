High school football competition in Butler County, Kansas is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Butler County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Andover Central High School at Valley Center High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Valley Center, KS
    • Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Independence High School - Independence at El Dorado High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: El Dorado, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hutchinson High School at Andover High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Andover, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rose Hill High School at Wellington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Wellington, KS
    • Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mulvane High School at Circle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Towanda, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

