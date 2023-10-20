High school football competition in Butler County, Kansas is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Butler County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Andover Central High School at Valley Center High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Valley Center, KS

Valley Center, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Independence High School - Independence at El Dorado High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: El Dorado, KS

El Dorado, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Hutchinson High School at Andover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Andover, KS

Andover, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Rose Hill High School at Wellington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Wellington, KS

Wellington, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 4

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mulvane High School at Circle High School