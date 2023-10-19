Shawnee County, Kansas has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Shawnee County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Washburn Rural High School at Topeka West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Shawnee Heights High School at Leavenworth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Leavenworth, KS

Leavenworth, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Piper High School at Seaman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Cair Paravel Latin School at Maranatha Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Shawnee, KS

Shawnee, KS Conference: Freelance

Freelance How to Stream: Watch Here

Atchison County Community High School at Silver Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Silver Lake, KS

Silver Lake, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Rossville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Rossville, KS

Rossville, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington High School at Highland Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Hiawatha High School at Hayden Catholic High School