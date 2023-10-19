Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shawnee County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Shawnee County, Kansas has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Shawnee County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Washburn Rural High School at Topeka West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Shawnee Heights High School at Leavenworth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Leavenworth, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piper High School at Seaman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cair Paravel Latin School at Maranatha Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Shawnee, KS
- Conference: Freelance
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atchison County Community High School at Silver Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Silver Lake, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Rossville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Rossville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington High School at Highland Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hiawatha High School at Hayden Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
