Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Reno County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
High school football action in Reno County, Kansas is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Reno County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Buhler High School at McPherson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: McPherson, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hutchinson High School at Andover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Andover, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osborne High School at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Langdon, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Solomon High School at Pretty Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Pretty Prairie, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Christian School at Norwich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Norwich, KS
- Conference: Heart of the Plains
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buhler High School at McPherson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: McPherson, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
