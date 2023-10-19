High school football action in Reno County, Kansas is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Reno County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Buhler High School at McPherson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: McPherson, KS

McPherson, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 3

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Hutchinson High School at Andover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Andover, KS

Andover, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Osborne High School at Fairfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Langdon, KS

Langdon, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Solomon High School at Pretty Prairie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Pretty Prairie, KS

Pretty Prairie, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Christian School at Norwich High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Norwich, KS

Norwich, KS Conference: Heart of the Plains

Heart of the Plains How to Stream: Watch Here

