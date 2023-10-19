Mikko Rantanen Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blackhawks - October 19
Mikko Rantanen and the Colorado Avalanche will meet the Chicago Blackhawks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, at Ball Arena. If you'd like to wager on Rantanen's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
Mikko Rantanen vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)
Rantanen Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 82 games last season, Rantanen had a plus-minus of +15, and averaged 22:13 on the ice.
- In 41 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- and 11 of those games included multiple goals.
- In 36 of 82 games last season, Rantanen had an assist -- and 10 of those games included multiple assists.
- The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.
- Rantanen has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Rantanen Stats vs. the Blackhawks in 2022-23
- The Blackhawks ranked 28th in goals against, giving up 299 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.
- They had the league's 30th-ranked goal differential at -97.
