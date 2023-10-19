Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McPherson County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
High school football action in McPherson County, Kansas is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
McPherson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Buhler High School at McPherson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: McPherson, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Buhler High School at McPherson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: McPherson, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
