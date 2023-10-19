High school football action in McPherson County, Kansas is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Ellis County
  • Norton County

    • McPherson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Buhler High School at McPherson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
    • Location: McPherson, KS
    • Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Buhler High School at McPherson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: McPherson, KS
    • Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.