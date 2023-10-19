Jonathan Drouin and the Colorado Avalanche will face the Chicago Blackhawks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, at Ball Arena. Does a wager on Drouin intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jonathan Drouin vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Drouin Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 58 games last season, Drouin averaged 13:18 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -18.

In two of 58 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

In 21 of 58 games last season, Drouin had an assist -- and four of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Drouin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Drouin Stats vs. the Blackhawks in 2022-23

The Blackhawks conceded 299 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 28th in NHL play in goals against.

Their -97 goal differential ranked 30th in the league.

