Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Johnson County, Kansas has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Johnson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Shawnee Mission South High School at Olathe West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: OLATHE, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Olathe South High School at Gardner Edgerton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Gardner, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bishop Miege High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Basehor-Linwood High School at De Soto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: De Soto, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cair Paravel Latin School at Maranatha Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Shawnee, KS
- Conference: Freelance
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Thomas Aquinas High School at Blue Valley Southwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- Conference: Eastern Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olathe Northwest High School at Shawnee Mission North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blue Valley West High School at Blue Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Stilwell, KS
- Conference: Eastern Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
