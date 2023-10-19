Johnson County, Kansas has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available below.

    • Johnson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Shawnee Mission South High School at Olathe West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
    • Location: OLATHE, KS
    • Conference: Sunflower
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Olathe South High School at Gardner Edgerton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Gardner, KS
    • Conference: Sunflower
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Bishop Miege High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Basehor-Linwood High School at De Soto High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: De Soto, KS
    • Conference: United Kansas
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cair Paravel Latin School at Maranatha Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Shawnee, KS
    • Conference: Freelance
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saint Thomas Aquinas High School at Blue Valley Southwest High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Overland Park, KS
    • Conference: Eastern Kansas
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Olathe Northwest High School at Shawnee Mission North High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
    • Conference: Sunflower
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Blue Valley West High School at Blue Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Stilwell, KS
    • Conference: Eastern Kansas
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

