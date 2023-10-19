Johnson County, Kansas has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available below.

Johnson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Shawnee Mission South High School at Olathe West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

Location: OLATHE, KS

Conference: Sunflower

How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Olathe South High School at Gardner Edgerton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: Gardner, KS

Conference: Sunflower

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bishop Miege High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: Shawnee Mission, KS

How to Stream: Watch Here

Basehor-Linwood High School at De Soto High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: De Soto, KS

Conference: United Kansas

How to Stream: Watch Here

Cair Paravel Latin School at Maranatha Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: Shawnee, KS

Conference: Freelance

How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Thomas Aquinas High School at Blue Valley Southwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: Overland Park, KS

Conference: Eastern Kansas

How to Stream: Watch Here

Olathe Northwest High School at Shawnee Mission North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: Shawnee Mission, KS

Conference: Sunflower

How to Stream: Watch Here

Blue Valley West High School at Blue Valley High School