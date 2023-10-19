The Colorado Avalanche, with Devon Toews, will be in action Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Prop bets for Toews in that upcoming Avalanche-Blackhawks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Devon Toews vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Toews Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Toews averaged 24:29 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +39.

He had a goal in seven games last season through 80 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.

Toews had an assist in 33 of 80 games last season, with multiple assists in nine of them.

The implied probability that he goes over his points over/under is 55.6%, based on the odds.

Toews has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Toews Stats vs. the Blackhawks in 2022-23

The Blackhawks allowed 299 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 28th in league play in goals against.

Their -97 goal differential ranked 30th in the league.

