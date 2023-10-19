Clay County, Kansas has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Clay County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

TBD at Wakefield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Wakefield, KS

Wakefield, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Clay Center Community High School at Marysville High School