The Colorado Avalanche (3-0) -- who've won three straight -- host the Chicago Blackhawks (2-2) on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can turn on ESPN to take in the action as the Blackhawks look to knock off the Avalanche.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Avalanche were one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.

The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the league last season.

They had the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51.

The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche recorded last season were fifth-best in the NHL (on 261 power-play chances).

The Avalanche were sixth in the league with a 24.52% power-play conversion rate.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4% Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4% Devon Toews 80 7 43 50 39 45 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blackhawks allowed 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the league.

The Blackhawks had 202 goals last season (2.5 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -97, they were 30th in the league.

The Blackhawks had 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), 28th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' power-play percentage (16.38) put them 28th in the league.

Blackhawks Key Players