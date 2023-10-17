Nathan MacKinnon will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken meet at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. If you're considering a wager on MacKinnon against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -118)

1.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -182)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 71 games last season, MacKinnon averaged 19:48 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +29.

In 33 of 71 games last season, he scored a goal -- and eight of those games included multiple goals.

In 45 of 71 games last season, MacKinnon had an assist -- and 18 of those games included multiple assists.

He has an implied probability of 54.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 64.5% of MacKinnon going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Kraken in 2022-23

The Kraken allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.

Their +37 goal differential was 10th-best in the league.

