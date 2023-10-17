The Colorado Avalanche (2-0) visit the Seattle Kraken (0-2-1), who have lost three straight, on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Before this matchup, here is who we expect to emerge victorious in Tuesday's hockey action.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this game expects a final tally of Avalanche 3, Kraken 1.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-155)

Avalanche (-155) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 4.3 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 4.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Kraken Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche were 51-24-7 overall and 15-8-23 in overtime games last season.

Colorado picked up 39 points (17-10-5) in the 32 games it played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the eight times last season the Avalanche ended a game with just one goal, they had a 2-3-3 record, picking up seven points.

Colorado took eight points from the 16 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (3-11-2 record).

The Avalanche scored three or more goals 60 times, and went 48-9-3 in those games (to record 99 points).

In the 37 games when Colorado scored a lone power-play goal, it went 23-11-3 to register 49 points.

In the 51 games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado was 34-13-4 (72 points).

The Avalanche's opponent had more shots in 34 games last season. The Avalanche went 17-14-3 in those matchups (37 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 8th 33.3 Shots 30.5 20th 14th 31 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 6th 24.52% Power Play % 19.75% 21st 17th 79.03% Penalty Kill % 76.69% 21st

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

