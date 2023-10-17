Avalanche vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 17
The Colorado Avalanche (2-0) visit the Seattle Kraken (0-2-1), who have lost three straight, on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Before this matchup, here is who we expect to emerge victorious in Tuesday's hockey action.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this game expects a final tally of Avalanche 3, Kraken 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-155)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 4.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Kraken Additional Info
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche were 51-24-7 overall and 15-8-23 in overtime games last season.
- Colorado picked up 39 points (17-10-5) in the 32 games it played that were decided by one goal.
- Looking at the eight times last season the Avalanche ended a game with just one goal, they had a 2-3-3 record, picking up seven points.
- Colorado took eight points from the 16 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (3-11-2 record).
- The Avalanche scored three or more goals 60 times, and went 48-9-3 in those games (to record 99 points).
- In the 37 games when Colorado scored a lone power-play goal, it went 23-11-3 to register 49 points.
- In the 51 games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado was 34-13-4 (72 points).
- The Avalanche's opponent had more shots in 34 games last season. The Avalanche went 17-14-3 in those matchups (37 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|10th
|3.34
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|9th
|2.72
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|8th
|33.3
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|14th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|6th
|24.52%
|Power Play %
|19.75%
|21st
|17th
|79.03%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.69%
|21st
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
