Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Norton County This Week
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Norton County, Kansas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Norton County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Thomas More Prep-Marian High School at Norton Community High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 16
- Location: Norton, KS
- Conference: Mid-Continent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Norton Community High School at Russell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Russell, KS
- Conference: Mid-Continent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
