Norton County, Kansas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.

    • Norton County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Thomas More Prep-Marian High School at Norton Community High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 16
    • Location: Norton, KS
    • Conference: Mid-Continent
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Norton Community High School at Russell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Russell, KS
    • Conference: Mid-Continent
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

