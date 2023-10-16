Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ellis County This Week
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Ellis County, Kansas this week? We've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Ellis County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Thomas More Prep-Marian High School at Norton Community High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 16
- Location: Norton, KS
- Conference: Mid-Continent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Otis-Bison High School at Victoria JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Victoria, KS
- Conference: Central Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.