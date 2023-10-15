Stefon Diggs vs. the Giants' Defense: Week 6 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:04 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Stefon Diggs versus the New York Giants pass defense and Bobby Okereke is a matchup to watch in Week 6, when the Bills face the Giants at Highmark Stadium. We have stats and information available for you below.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Bills vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Giants
|80
|16
|3
|20
|12.92
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Stefon Diggs vs. Bobby Okereke Insights
Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense
- Stefon Diggs leads his squad with 520 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 39 receptions (out of 50 targets) and scored five touchdowns.
- In the air, Buffalo has passed for the fifth-highest amount of yards in the NFL at 1,371, or 274.2 per game.
- The Bills are scoring 31.8 points per game, the third-most in the league.
- Buffalo ranks 11th in the NFL in pass rate, throwing the ball 35 times per contest.
- In the red zone, the Bills pass the ball more frequently than most of the league, throwing 24 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (45.3% red-zone pass rate), which ranks eighth in the NFL.
Bobby Okereke & the Giants' Defense
- Bobby Okereke has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 42 tackles, three TFL, and three passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to defending the pass, New York has surrendered 1,133 passing yards this season, ranking 20th in the league. In terms of passing TDs allowed, it is 14th in the NFL with six.
- This year, the Giants have had one of the lesser defenses in the league, ranking 29th in the NFL by surrendering 30.6 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 28th in the NFL with 378 total yards allowed per contest.
- New York has allowed two players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- Six players have hauled in a touchdown against the Giants this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Stefon Diggs vs. Bobby Okereke Advanced Stats
|Stefon Diggs
|Bobby Okereke
|Rec. Targets
|50
|11
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|39
|3
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.3
|7
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|520
|42
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|104
|8.4
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|135
|3
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|9
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|5
|1
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.