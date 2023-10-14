SoCon Games Today: How to Watch SoCon Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 7
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
With the college football season entering Week 7, the schedule includes four games that feature teams from the SoCon. To make sure you catch all of the action, check out the piece below for details on how to watch.
SoCon Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|VMI Keydets at Citadel Bulldogs
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Furman Paladins at Samford Bulldogs
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Wofford Terriers at East Tennessee State Buccaneers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Chattanooga Mocs at Mercer Bears
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
