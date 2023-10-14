The No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) are 3-point favorites when they visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2) in conference action on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium. A total of 56.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Kansas ranks 70th in scoring defense this season (25.5 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS with 36 points per game. Oklahoma State ranks 99th in the FBS with 23.4 points per game on offense, and it ranks 56th with 23.2 points ceded per game on defense.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Boone Pickens Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas -3 -110 -110 56.5 -105 -115 -155 +130

Kansas Recent Performance

Over the previous three contests, the Jayhawks rank -56-worst in total offense (367 yards per game) and -5-worst in total defense (466 yards per game allowed).

Despite sporting the 47th-ranked scoring offense over the last three games (34.3 points per game), the Jayhawks rank -21-worst in scoring defense over that stretch (29.7 points conceded per game).

With 119 passing yards per game on offense (-85-worst) and 283.7 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-85-worst) over the last three tilts, Kansas has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball lately.

From an offensive perspective, the Jayhawks have been a top-25 rushing unit over the previous three contests with 248 rushing yards per game (14th-best). They haven't fared as well on defense, with 182.3 rushing yards allowed per game (-48-worst) over that stretch.

In their last three contests, the Jayhawks have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In Kansas' past three games, it has hit the over twice.

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

Kansas has a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread twice when favored by 3 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Three of Kansas' six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Kansas has won all four of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

Kansas has played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, and won in each game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Jayhawks' implied win probability is 60.8%.

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jalon Daniels has racked up 705 yards (117.5 ypg) on 56-of-75 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 74 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 27 carries.

Devin Neal has carried the ball 77 times for a team-high 593 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 169 yards (28.2 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has piled up 413 yards on 60 attempts, scoring six times.

Lawrence Arnold's leads his squad with 256 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 catches (out of 22 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Luke Grimm has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 218 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Quentin Skinner's 12 receptions have yielded 173 yards.

Austin Booker has five sacks to lead the team, and also has six TFL and 22 tackles.

Kenny Logan Jr. is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 39 tackles, three TFL, and one interception.

Kwinton Lassiter has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has five tackles and two passes defended to his name.

