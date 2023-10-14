The No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) face a fellow Big 12 foe when they visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Kansas ranks 38th in total offense (433.7 yards per game) and 68th in total defense (369.8 yards allowed per game) this season. Oklahoma State ranks 94th with 357.2 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 72nd with 371.4 total yards allowed per contest on defense.

In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fox Sports 1.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream:

Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Kansas Oklahoma State 433.7 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.2 (118th) 369.8 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.4 (34th) 232.3 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.2 (96th) 201.3 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225 (77th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 9 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (109th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jalon Daniels has 705 pass yards for Kansas, completing 74.7% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 74 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 27 carries.

Devin Neal has racked up 593 yards on 77 carries while finding paydirt six times as a runner. He's also caught 14 passes for 169 yards (28.2 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has been handed the ball 60 times this year and racked up 413 yards (68.8 per game) with six touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold's leads his squad with 256 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 receptions (out of 22 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Luke Grimm has caught 16 passes for 218 yards (36.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Quentin Skinner has been the target of 21 passes and compiled 12 grabs for 173 yards, an average of 28.8 yards per contest.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has compiled 748 yards on 53.3% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Ollie Gordon is his team's leading rusher with 58 carries for 366 yards, or 73.2 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Jaden Nixon has collected 112 yards (on 25 carries) with one touchdown, while also grabbing 10 passes for 113 yards and one touchdown.

Jaden Bray's 287 receiving yards (57.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 21 catches on 37 targets.

De'Zhaun Stribling has put up a 207-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 16 passes on 28 targets.

Brennan Presley's 17 catches (on 30 targets) have netted him 129 yards (25.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

