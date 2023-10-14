Big 12 rivals square off when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3) host the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech is favored by 1.5 points. The point total is set at 56.5.

Texas Tech is averaging 34.2 points per game on offense this season (34th in the FBS), and is surrendering 23.0 points per game (52nd) on the other side of the ball. Kansas State's offense has been consistently moving the chains, posting 35.8 points per contest (24th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 41st by allowing 20.6 points per game.

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Lubbock, Texas

Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas Tech -1.5 -110 -110 56.5 -110 -110 -120 +100

Kansas State Recent Performance

The Wildcats are really struggling right now offensively, gaining 438.7 yards per game in their past three games (-2-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 416.3 (106th-ranked).

The Wildcats are 83rd in college football in points scored for the past three games (30.7 per game) and -29-worst in points allowed (30.0).

Kansas State is accumulating 225.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (14th-worst in the country), and conceding 286.0 per game (-88-worst).

The Wildcats are 40th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (213.0), and 97th in rushing yards allowed (130.3).

The Wildcats have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, over their past three games.

In Kansas State's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

Week 7 Big 12 Betting Trends

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State's ATS record is 3-2-0 this year.

Three of Kansas State's five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

This is the first time Kansas State will play as an underdog this season.

Kansas State has played as an underdog of +100 or more once this season and won that game.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has been a dual threat for Kansas State this season. He has 1,224 passing yards (244.8 per game) while completing 61.3% of his passes. He's thrown nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 227 yards (45.4 ypg) on 38 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens is his team's leading rusher with 82 carries for 488 yards, or 97.6 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well. Giddens has also chipped in with 16 catches for 135 yards.

Ben Sinnott has hauled in 286 receiving yards on 20 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Phillip Brooks has caught 27 passes and compiled 276 receiving yards (55.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jadon Jackson has racked up 181 reciving yards (36.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Khalid Duke has collected 4.0 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 5.0 TFL and 10 tackles.

Austin Moore is the team's top-tackler this year. He's racked up 30 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and one sack.

Will Lee III leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 20 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one pass defended.

