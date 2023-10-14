Kansas State vs. Texas Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
Big 12 play features the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3) and the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Red Raiders favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 56.5 points.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. Kansas State matchup.
Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lubbock, Texas
- Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-1.5)
|56.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-1.5)
|56.5
|-118
|-102
Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends
- Kansas State has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Texas Tech has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Red Raiders have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
Kansas State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
|To Win the Big 12
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
