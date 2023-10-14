The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3) and the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium in a battle of Big 12 opponents.

Texas Tech is totaling 34.2 points per game on offense (34th in the FBS), and ranks 51st on defense with 23 points allowed per game. Kansas State's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 24th-best in the FBS with 460.2 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 352.4 total yards per game, which ranks 50th.

Below in this article, we give you all the details you need to know about how to view this game on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Key Statistics

Kansas State Texas Tech 460.2 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.3 (53rd) 352.4 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370 (78th) 202.8 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.8 (43rd) 257.4 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.5 (83rd) 7 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (64th) 4 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 1,224 yards (244.8 ypg) while completing 61.3% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 227 yards with six touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, DJ Giddens, has carried the ball 82 times for 488 yards (97.6 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 16 passes for 135 yards.

Treshaun Ward has run for 227 yards across 46 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott leads his team with 286 receiving yards on 20 catches with three touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has 27 receptions (on 38 targets) for a total of 276 yards (55.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jadon Jackson has racked up 181 reciving yards (36.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has been a dual threat for Texas Tech so far this season. He has 746 passing yards, completing 59.3% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 149 yards (24.8 ypg) on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tahj Brooks has 688 rushing yards on 114 carries with four touchdowns.

Myles Price has hauled in 27 receptions for 271 yards (45.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jerand Bradley has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 252 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Xavier White's 16 grabs have turned into 187 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas Tech or Kansas State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.