Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 14, when the Kansas Jayhawks and Oklahoma State Cowboys go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our projection model believes in the Jayhawks. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas (-3) Toss Up (54.5) Kansas 30, Oklahoma State 24

Week 7 Big 12 Predictions

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

The Jayhawks have a 60.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Jayhawks' record against the spread is 3-3-0.

Kansas is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Jayhawks have played six games this season and three of them have hit the over.

Kansas games average 59.5 total points per game this season, five more than the over/under for this matchup.

Oklahoma State Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cowboys have a 44.4% chance to win.

The Cowboys are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

In games they have played as at least 3-point underdogs this season, the Cowboys are 1-1 against the spread.

One of the Cowboys' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

The average total in Oklahoma State games this season is 6.5 less points than the point total of 54.5 for this outing.

Jayhawks vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas 36 25.5 42.8 22.3 22.5 32 Oklahoma State 23.4 23.2 21 22.3 27 24.5

