Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Kansas
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Kansas State Wildcats versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders is a game to see for fans of Kansas college football on a Week 7 slate that features plenty of thrilling matchups.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Kansas on TV This Week
No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas (-3)
Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas Tech (-1.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.