The Colorado Avalanche (1-0) will visit the San Jose Sharks (0-1) on Saturday, with the Avalanche coming off a win and the Sharks off a defeat.

The Avalanche matchup with the Sharks can be seen on ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA, so tune in to take in the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Avalanche vs Sharks Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)

The Avalanche conceded 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Avalanche's 274 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 10th in the league.

They had the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51.

The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche recorded last season (fifth-most in the NHL) came via 261 power-play chances.

The Avalanche's 24.52% power-play conversion rate was sixth-best in the league.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4% Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4% Devon Toews 80 7 43 50 39 45 -

Sharks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Sharks gave up 3.8 goals per game (315 in total), 30th in the league.

The Sharks' 233 goals last season (2.8 per game) ranked them 25th in the league.

Their -82 goal differential was 29th in the league.

With 41 power-play goals (on 223 chances), the Sharks were 26th in the NHL.

The Sharks' power-play percentage (18.39) put them 25th in the league.

Sharks Key Players