Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wyandotte County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Wyandotte County, Kansas, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
TBD at JC Harmon High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
De Soto High School at Turner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington High School at F.L.Schlagle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Conference: Kansas City-Atchison
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leavenworth High School at Piper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blue Valley Southwest High School at Wyandotte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.