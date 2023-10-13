High school football is on the schedule this week in Wyandotte County, Kansas, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

TBD at JC Harmon High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 13

5:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

De Soto High School at Turner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington High School at F.L.Schlagle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS Conference: Kansas City-Atchison

Kansas City-Atchison How to Stream: Watch Here

Leavenworth High School at Piper High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Blue Valley Southwest High School at Wyandotte High School