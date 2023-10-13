High school football is on the schedule this week in Wyandotte County, Kansas, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

    • Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at JC Harmon High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Kansas City, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    De Soto High School at Turner High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Kansas City, KS
    • Conference: United Kansas
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Washington High School at F.L.Schlagle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Kansas City, KS
    • Conference: Kansas City-Atchison
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Leavenworth High School at Piper High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Kansas City, KS
    • Conference: United Kansas
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Blue Valley Southwest High School at Wyandotte High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Kansas City, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

