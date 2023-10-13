We have 2023 high school football action in Sumner County, Kansas this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Barber County
  • Stafford County
  • Shawnee County

    • Sumner County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Argonia High School at Caldwell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Caldwell, KS
    • Conference: South Central Border
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wellington High School at Circle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Towanda, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.