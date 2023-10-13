Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Sumner County, Kansas this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Sumner County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Argonia High School at Caldwell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Caldwell, KS
- Conference: South Central Border
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wellington High School at Circle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Towanda, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.